SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the dinner banquet held in conjunction with the opening of the third term of the 15th Selangor Legislative Assembly 2025 here today.

Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, and were greeted upon their arrival by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Selangor state secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Selangor state assembly Speaker Lau Weng San said in his speech that the Selangor legislative office had improved the Selangor legislative assembly’s official website by developing an electronic search for the hansard, which is faster and more user-friendly.

He added that the system was the continuation of the search system for the questions and answers and state enactments implemented previously.

“Such improvements will be conducted from time to time to make the portal more attractive, interactive and easily used by all,” he said as he reminded all state assemblymen to maintain discipline, especially regarding attendance and compliance to the dress code throughout the assembly’s sittings.

“As assemblymen, we are examples to the public. We need to undertake our responsibility and have high integrity as the sitting is watched by visitors and Selangor citizens through live broadcasts on various digital platforms.

“Therefore, it is our responsibility to convey matters that can benefit the public and drive the success of the Selangor government,” Lau said.

The Selangor state assembly sitting begins today till Feb 21, and from Feb 28 to March 3.