Sultan Pahang calls on related agencies to update weather forecast frequently

RAUB: Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) and the authorities involved to update weather forecast data and flood events in the country more frequently.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the latest information is very important to the people, especially those who live in locations at risk of being hit by the disaster.

“I would like to remind you, based on weather reports, we are expected to face unpredictable weather in the middle and end of this month. This means that the sea tide will rise and if it rains heavily, it will cause river overflow (and) villages along the river will be flooded.

“We ask for accurate data from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the agencies involved should officially announce it a little more often, hopefully all the people will listen to the valid reports,“ he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this after handing out donations to flood victims at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Dewan Kampung Lechar, here today.

The Sultan was accompanied by the Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah. Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said residents in low-lying areas need to be better prepared to face various possibilities in this uncertain weather situation, to avoid unwanted tragedies including loss of life.

His Majesty also said that parents and family members are obliged to supervise their children and not allow them to play near rivers, drains or drains.

“When they receive instructions from officers or security forces to evacuate, hope they can evacuate as soon as possible to save themselves and their families first. I would like to advise this so that there is no loss of life during this monsoon season,“ he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also wished success to all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates, including flood victims who will sit for the examination, starting tomorrow.

Pahang became the latest state to be hit by floods when 26 relief centres were opened in the districts of Raub, Jerantut and Lipis to accommodate a total of 1,217 evacuees from 416 families.