Sultan Sharafuddin thanks public for royal wedding procession support

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed his heartfelt thanks to the people who witnessed and enlivened the royal wedding procession of the Raja Muda of Selangor last Thursday.

Tengku Amir Shah, the Raja Muda of Selangor, and Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz were officially married at the Masjid Istana Diraja in Istana Alam Shah, Klang, on October 2.

A post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page conveyed the joy and gratitude of both Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Amir Shah for the public’s attention and excitement.

Over 2,000 people gathered along Jalan Istana, from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery, to witness the procession to the mosque for the marriage solemnisation.

The royal couple’s marriage ceremony was presided over by Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir in a private setting.

Tengku Panglima Raja Selangor Tengku Ahmad Shah Alhaj and Tengku Indera Pahlawan Diraja Tengku Datuk Setia Putra Alhaj served as witnesses for the ceremony.

The solemnisation was also witnessed by Sultan Sharafuddin and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

An 11-gun salute from the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial) marked the conclusion of the ceremony at 10.08 am. – Bernama