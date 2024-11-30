Sultan Sharafuddin urges UPM graduates to serve with sincerity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has urged graduates of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to uphold the university’s motto of ‘With Knowledge We Serve’, with sincerity and integrity.

In a statement, UPM said His Royal Highness, as the university’s Chancellor, also reminded graduates to honour and remember the contributions of their parents and educators at the institution.

“Contribute your efforts back to religion, race, and the nation. Remember, the knowledge and service we cultivate today will benefit ourselves and future generations.

“I extend my congratulations to UPM graduates. Remember your roots and where we began, and etch this ‘Tower of Knowledge’ in your memory as the best place to acquire knowledge,“ the Sultan said.

He delivered his remarks at the first session of UPM’s 48th Convocation Ceremony, held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Arts and Cultural Centre, UPM, Selangor, today.

At the same ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin conferred the Honorary Doctorate Award to Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Syed Jalaludin Syed Salim and the title of Professor Emeritus to Datin Paduka Setia Datuk Dr Aini Ideris.

The Sultan expressed his hope that UPM graduates would become leaders of integrity in their organisations and communities and carry out their responsibilities diligently.

“I hope graduates practice these good values, which will create a respected society admired by the outside world,” he said.

The Sultan also expressed his hope that UPM’s Food Security Blueprint would drive innovative strategies and initiatives in agriculture to help the nation achieve sustainable food security.

“The negative perception labelling agriculture as a field with no future or as a low-class sector must change. Society must realise that agriculture holds significant potential and a bright future, offering lucrative opportunities, as basic agricultural products are always in high demand,” he stated.

Sultan Sharafuddin emphasised that agriculture also supported other sectors, especially those dependent on agriculture, to advance in tandem with technological development.

He recommended that UPM collaborate with other agricultural institutions to explore ways to revitalise the sector, particularly among the younger generation.

According to the statement, 6,056 graduates will receive their degrees this year, comprising 608 Doctorates (PhD), 1,509 Masters, 3,934 Bachelor’s degrees, and five Diplomas during the seven-day convocation ceremony, which begins today and runs until Dec 6.

Earlier, UPM’s 48th Convocation Ceremony Session 1 was held on Nov 2 and 3 at Dewan Sri Kenyalang, UPM Bintulu Campus, Sarawak, where 473 graduates were awarded their degrees and diplomas.