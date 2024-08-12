Sungai Buloh police looking for missing PwD girl

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a visually impaired girl who has not returned home since yesterday morning.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said Dhiya Azzahra Muhamad Alhalifi, 12, was reported missing by her father at 7.40 pm yesterday after realising that the second of five siblings had not returned home since 9 am the same day.

According to him, initial investigations found that the girl had informed her father that she was attending a birthday celebration at school at about 8.30 am before he was realised that she had not returned home.

“The girl, whose last address was at an apartment in Section U3, Shah Alam, Selangor, is 150 centimetres tall and weighs 45 kilogrammes with tanned skin. She was last seen wearing a pair of denim pants, a black sweatshirt and headscarf, as well as a pair of colourful sports shoes,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said the girl had a vision problem, due to cataract in her right eye when she was a child and had undergone surgery to remove the membrane.

Members of the public with information regarding the girl are asked to contact the nearest police station or Assistant Investigating Officer Sergeant Mohd Hizam Talib at 012-6550262.