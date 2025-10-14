Sungai Derhaka Bailey Bridge opens two days ahead of schedule

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Bailey Bridge replacing the unsafe Sungai Derhaka Bridge at Jalan Permatang Pauh opened to traffic today, two days ahead of schedule.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the Bailey Bridge installation is a temporary measure after the original 1960 bridge was declared unsafe.

“The damage to the original bridge involved key structural components, such as the collapsed and sunken abutment, as well as cracks on the underside of the bridge deck slab,“ he told reporters after officiating the opening.

Follow-up inspections on October 3 by the Road Facility Maintenance Division and state Public Works Department deemed the bridge unsafe for use.

Zairil said the temporary solution was to install the Bailey Bridge until allocation is obtained for a new permanent bridge.

The 12-metre long and 11.2-metre wide Bailey Bridge was installed by JKR through concessionaire THB Maintenance Sdn Bhd at a cost of RM250,000.

Work on the project began on October 8 and was scheduled for completion tomorrow.

However, an inspection by JKR yesterday found the temporary bridge safe for use, prompting today’s early opening for user convenience.

Zairil said the FT311 Jambatan Sungai Derhaka route is a high-traffic federal road used by various vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

A swift resolution was needed to avoid disruption to traffic flow, he added.

The Penang JKR has applied for allocation to build a new permanent bridge and is awaiting feedback from the Works Ministry. – Bernama