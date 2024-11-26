KOTA BHARU: Sungai Golok in Jenob, Tanah Merah, has exceeded the danger level, recording a height of 25.15 metres (danger level: 23.50 metres) as of 2.30 pm today.

According to a report on the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage also noted that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has risen to 8.41 metres, compared to 8.27 metres this morning, surpassing the warning level of 8 metres.

Meanwhile, Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan D’Raja remained at normal levels.

Previously, the Meteorological Department forecast that the Northeast Monsoon, which began on Nov 5 and will last until March 2025, is expected to bring five to seven episodes of heavy rainfall to Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.