Private companies, GLCs cover own costs for PM’s overseas visits

KUALA LUMPUR: Travel expenses for private companies and government-linked companies (GLCs) participating in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official overseas visits were fully borne by the companies themselves, according to the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

Ahmad Farhan said the involvement of these companies was an initiative to expand their investments in these countries, in line with the government’s efforts to promote national economic interests on a global scale.

He added that the visits also served as a strategic platform to strengthen ties between local and international investors.

“It must be understood that this is not an issue of corruption, gifts, or any form of non-transparency as alleged by irresponsible parties.

“These official visits bring significant benefits to the country, with costs borne by participating GLCs and private companies, by ensuring the achievement of strategic objectives, such as attracting investments, exploring new markets and enhancing trade,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Farhan further clarified that the Prime Minister has no vested interest in any company or GLC involved, and this principle is evident in his leadership, which prioritises integrity and trustworthiness.

He added that claims labelling the official visits as acts of corruption are mere slander and contrary to Islamic principles.

Ahmad Farhan said the Prime Minister has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to governing with integrity and wisdom, and every step taken is carefully considered, not for personal gain but for the well-being of Malaysians.

“These accusations are merely attempts to tarnish the leader’s image, but the truth will prevail.

“Ultimately, official overseas visits are not about individuals but about the nation. Every step taken yields significant returns for Malaysia.

“May Malaysians assess this with an open heart for the brighter future of our country,” he said.