Sungai Kerian high tides floods 25 houses in Bandar Baharu

BANDAR BAHARU: Twenty-five houses in Kampung Besar, Mukim Bagan Samak, were flooded this morning due to high tides in Sungai Kerian.

Bandar Baharu District Civil Defense (APM) officer, Lt (Civil Defence) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin, said that approximately 100 residents were affected by the floods, with three families relocated to the homes of nearby relatives.

“The high tide occurred at 2 pm yesterday, and the tidal phenomenon in this district began at 5.20 am today.

“The team deployed for an early flood assessment in Kampung Besar, Mukim Bagan Samak, found that 25 houses were flooded.

“The cause is the high tide in the main river, Sungai Kerian, which is located near the residential area,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that water levels in the affected areas have started to recede slowly.

“Two water pumps from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage were used to drain the overflow in Kampung Besar,“ he said.