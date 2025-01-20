Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Mohamad Hamsan dies

KOTA KINABALU: Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supain died at a private hospital here at 11,20 pm yesterday. He was 65.

His brother-in-law Berahim Nasip (RPT: Berahim) confirmed his passing but said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

“His remains are being transported to the late Datuk’s residence in Taman Kong Lok, Sandakan, before being taken to Pangiran Mosque in Batu 7 for the funeral prayers.

“The burial will take place at Bintang Baru Cemetery, Rancangan Sungai Manila, after the Zohor (midday) prayers,” Berahim said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohamad Hamsan, who was Sabah Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing and Assistant Minister of Finance II, had previously been receiving treatment for complications from several illnesses, including kidney-related issues.

In the 16th Sabah State Election in 2020, Mohamad Hamsan, representing Barisan Nasional, won the Sungai Sibuga seat in a five-cornered contest with a majority of 1,538 votes.