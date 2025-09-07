Suria KLCC clarifies viral video, wooden stick ban standard security measure

KUALA LUMPUR: Suria KLCC management has issued a clarification regarding a viral social media video showing an interaction between security personnel and a visitor carrying a wooden stick at one of the mall’s entrances.

The incident occurred when the visitor was asked not to bring the long wooden stick into the shopping complex in accordance with established safety procedures.

These security measures prohibit items that could potentially pose safety risks or disrupt visitor comfort within the premises.

Management emphasised that this represents a standard security protocol applied uniformly to all visitors without exception.

They further clarified that their actions were not based on any political stance or discriminatory considerations.

The safety and well-being of the community remain the mall’s highest priority according to their official statement.

Suria KLCC expressed appreciation for public cooperation and understanding regarding their ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and orderly environment for everyone. – Bernama