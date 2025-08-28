Suspect arrested in Kuala Lumpur over Ipoh murder investigation

IPOH: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a man, whose body was found in an alley near Jalan Horley here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said acting on intelligence, police nabbed the 32-year-old man at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur at about 10 pm yesterday.

“The suspect has three previous criminal records. Two mobile phones were also seized,” he said in a statement today.

Following the arrest, police also seized two keys and a white lorry at Taman Idaman Square here.

According to Abang Zainal Abidin, the motive is still under investigation and a remand application will be made today.

Yesterday, police tracked down a suspect believed to be linked to the case and also identified the owner and driver of a bonded lorry involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Abang Zainal Abidin said the court allowed the suspect to be remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The remand order was issued by senior registrar Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus at the Magistrate’s Court here. – Bernama