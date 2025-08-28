Malaysia transport minister calls for end to taxi touting at KLIA

SEPANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has declared taxi touting an act of betraying national interests that requires collective eradication.

He stated that this persistent problem has remained unresolved for over a decade at both Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminals.

“This problem tarnishes the nation’s image. Imagine tourists arriving happily, ready to travel and spend in Malaysia, but the moment they leave the airport, they get cheated — taken to Kuala Lumpur and charged RM300 to RM400 when the fare is less than RM100.”

Loke emphasized that such experiences lead tourists to share negative feedback on social media, ultimately damaging Malaysia’s reputation and deterring future visitors.

He made these remarks during the launch of the “Tap, Travel and Discover” initiative at gateway@klia2.

The minister has instructed the Road Transport Department to take firm action against touts through summonses, vehicle seizures and court proceedings.

Loke clarified that these measures aim not to prevent people from earning livelihoods but to ensure they operate legally.

“If you want to be a transport driver, get a licence. It’s not difficult. The Transport Ministry has simplified the process. For example, to become an e-hailing driver now, there is no need to take the Public Service Vehicle vocational licence test.”

He highlighted that obtaining a PSV licence now requires only a short course, eliminating excuses for non-compliance with regulations.

Loke further connected transportation quality directly to tourism growth, noting visitors require convenient travel options between destinations.

He confirmed full ministerial support for strengthening tourism infrastructure ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The minister acknowledged KLIA2 management’s commitment through new systems including taxi booking apps, e-hailing queues and improved waiting areas.

The newly launched “Tap, Travel and Discover” initiative combines cultural exhibitions, digital solutions and customer-friendly transport facilities.

Asia Success Resources CEO Chuah Ze Pey announced their Super TTKLIA app provides affordable transfer services from Klang Valley to both airport terminals.

The app also enables ticket purchases for attractions and holiday packages while offering cashback rewards and vouchers.

Travel experience enhancement comes through Teeko, described as Malaysia’s first airport AI travel companion.

This digital assistant helps users plan personalised itineraries and access transport information nationwide.

Teeko serves as a digital tour guide, culinary partner and lifestyle companion with domestic tourism recommendations. – Bernama