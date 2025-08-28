Government Procurement Bill 2025 aims to curb leakages and boost transparency

IPOH: The Government Procurement Bill 2025 represents a major reform to improve transparency and governance in public spending while preventing financial leakages.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, political secretary to the Finance Minister, stated that the legislation supports broader institutional reforms and aims to cap national debt at 60% of Gross Domestic Product.

“This is another important step to ensure procurement is conducted under tighter laws to avoid wastage, mismanagement and corruption,” he told reporters after officiating the Bakti Muda Jiwa Merdeka programme at the Sultan Azlan Shah Training Institute of the Health Ministry.

The bill introduces a more transparent and accountable procurement framework, including the establishment of a Government Procurement Appeals Tribunal to hear complaints from dissatisfied parties.

“Only those with something to hide, or who misuse public funds, would oppose this bill,” Kamil added.

It outlines clear obligations, responsibilities and governance structure to ensure integrity in public procurement.

The bill was passed via a bloc vote, with 125 Members of Parliament in favour, 63 against, one abstention and 32 absent. – Bernama