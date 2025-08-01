Suspect in cop stabbing tests positive for heroin in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspect who stabbed a policeman during a crime prevention patrol at Pudu Market, Jalan Yew, has tested positive for heroin.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed the suspect was under the influence of drugs during the attack.

“Checks found that the individual has 14 previous records, including those related to drugs and crime,“ he said when contacted today.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and has been remanded for seven days until next Thursday (Aug 7).

The injured policeman, who was stabbed in the abdomen, is in stable condition but remains under close observation.

The case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 186 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and obstructing a public servant, as well as Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama