Suspect in teen kidnapping case killed in Klang shootout

SHAH ALAM: A man believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl was killed in a shootout with police in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, early this morning.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (intelligence/operations) Datuk Fadil Marsus said police had tracked down the 21-year-old local suspect on Jalan Bayu Tinggi, Klang, but he attempted to flee.

“The suspect rammed into a police vehicle, prompting a car chase before he was intercepted. A shootout occurred between the suspect and police officers at the scene,“ he said in a statement.

He said a search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a semi-automatic pistol and a parang, and checks showed that he had no criminal records.

Fadil said the suspect was believed to be among those involved in the kidnapping of the girl in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, in which a RM2 million ransom was demanded from the victim’s family on April 10.

He said the girl’s family had paid RM280,000 along with some jewellery, and the victim was released the following day (April 11) in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.

“Police also arrested three men and three women, aged between 21 and 30, in Sendayan to assist in investigations, and recovered RM230,000 along with other items, which are being reviewed,” he added.