KUALA LUMPUR: A suspect who was previously arrested over the alleged murder of Yap Xin Yuan, 15, whose body was found in RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat on Dec 28, has been released as a prosecution witness.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the suspect, 51, had been arrested on Dec 30, together with the other two suspects, aged 16 and 20.

“The other suspects have been released on bail bond under Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The investigation paper has been referred to the Selangor prosecutor’s office yesterday and there is additional orders to be completed.

“The investigation paper will be resubmitted once action has been taken on the further instructions. All actions are in accordance with the legal process and are being conducted carefully to ensure justice is served,” he said in a statement today.

The three suspects were reported to have been remanded for the first time from Dec 31 to Jan 5, and extended to today.

The police is focusing on the angle of misunderstandings and drug overdose in their investigation into the murder of the teenage girl under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yap was previously reported missing by her family after attending lion dance practice at a basketball court in Batu 11, Cheras on Dec 19.