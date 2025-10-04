ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police managed to solve an armed robbery case (using an object resembling a gun), within 24 hours, by arresting a man in the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah area, Skudai here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan said they received a report from a 35-year-old Indian man who had been robbed by an assailant armed with an object resembling a gun at Taman Nusa Bestari, Skudai.

He said acting on information, a police team from the Nusa Bestari Police Station arrested a 27-year-old local man on the same day.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had 11 past criminal records and the result of the urine test found that he was positive for methamphetamine. We also seized a motorcycle, a helmet, an object resembling a pistol along with casing, a mobile phone and RM68 in cash,“ he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said the suspect would be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for six days from today until April 15 for further investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code as well as Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960. Any information regarding criminal activities can be channelled to the nearest police station or the Iskandar Puteri district control centre at 07-5113622 or hotline at 07-5114486,“ he said.