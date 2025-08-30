Sustainability meets patriotism at ibis Styles Sepang KLIA

SEPANG: Located near the nation’s primary entry point, ibis Styles Sepang KLIA is welcoming guests with unique National Day decorations crafted from recycled materials, showcasing both patriotic spirit and the hotel’s commitment to sustainability.

The hotel’s general manager Jason Ngan said that more than 80 staff members, known as ‘Heartists’, worked together to create a Jalur Gemilang using 40 painted egg trays in red, white, blue, and yellow, along with a heart-shaped mural made from colourful handprints on recycled paper.

He said the team also crafted a traditional ‘wau’ kite using flattened toilet rolls, decorated with motifs inspired by local heritage.

“This project took more than a month, beginning with the collection of recycled materials from within the hotel. It is not just about decoration, but also a platform to strengthen team bonding, as many of our staff members are still new.

“We’ve woven sustainability into every element, ensuring that our patriotism honours not just our past, but also our planet’s future. It’s not just decoration, it’s a living expression of love for our country and our environment dedicated by our Heartists,” he told Bernama recently.

The hotel also showcases artwork by the Malaysian Autism Society in its guestrooms, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, the Tun Razak Exchange Tower and Jalur Gemilang, to highlight the creativity and talents of individuals with autism.

In conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day, Ngan said the hotel is also offering a special food promotion, the ‘68 Eat Lunch Set’, comprising a Western meal paired with a local dessert, onde-onde cake, from Aug 31 to Sept 16.

On its wider sustainability efforts, Ngan said the hotel has implemented measures such as using recycled glass water bottles, individual filtered water dispensers in each guestroom, rainwater harvesting for landscaping, and replacing plastic straws with paper ones.

“We also developed our own herb garden, planting chilli, lime, pandan, lemongrass and butterfly pea flower, as well as a salad garden where guests can pick fresh ingredients for their meals.

“We are planning to install a solar system on the lobby rooftop by next year to reduce electricity usage,“ he said.