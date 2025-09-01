Two Bangladeshi workers killed in Kuala Lipis vehicle accident

KUANTAN: Two Bangladeshi plantation workers died when their Toyota Hilux overturned on Jalan Ladang Argopolitan Gahai in Kuala Lipis yesterday.

The victims, identified as 24-year-old Md Shamim Reza and 26-year-old Tuhin Ali, were seated at the back of the vehicle during the accident.

Lipis police chief Superintendent Ismail Man confirmed both men were crushed by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed the vehicle skidded and overturned while negotiating a downhill bend en route to workers’ quarters in Kampung Tanjung Gahai.

The local driver and four other Bangladeshi passengers escaped the incident without injuries.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities have requested witnesses to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. – Bernama