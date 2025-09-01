Perak Craft Festival 2025 targets RM1.4 mil in craft sales

TELUK INTAN: The Perak Craft Festival 2025 has set an ambitious sales target of RM1.4 million as it continues at Dataran Menara Condong Teluk Intan.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot (pic) expressed confidence in achieving this goal based on last year’s successful sales of RM1.12 million.

Kraftangan Malaysia is implementing business matching activities to connect craft entrepreneurs with export companies, government agencies, hospitality firms, and shopping malls.

“These activities will create opportunities for cooperation between craft entrepreneurs and potential buyers, helping to expand markets, increase sales, and strategically strengthen business networks,” Shaharuddin stated during a press conference after touring the festival venue.

The festival running from August 28 to September 7 aims to attract 110,000 visitors and features 55 craft entrepreneurs displaying diverse products including textiles and items made from forest resources, soil, and metal.

Additional attractions include exhibitions of new craft products for Visit Malaysia 2026 and displays showcasing state identity motifs.

Knowledge-development programmes feature interactive craft sessions, craft expressions, and fun craft activities alongside visitor engagement events like street soccer competitions, arm wrestling, and Merdeka collages. – Bernama