SWCORP ensures top-tier waste management services during LIMA’25

LANGKAWI: The Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) will keep its services at peak performance throughout the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25).

Chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said 380 cleaners, supervised by 19 enforcement officers, will be on island-wide, supported by the latest cleaning technology.

“High-tech machines, such as Glutton vacuum units and road sweepers, have been deployed at public hotspots and along major routes for more intensive street cleaning.

“We have assigned 80 staff to a litter-picking initiative targeting road shoulders on key thoroughfares,” he told reporters at Kuah Jetty Terminal today.

The agency is also stepping up enforcement to shut down illegal waste hotspots and a speak-up campaign that encourages the public to call out littering.

“SWCorp has launched public awareness campaigns through video screenings at high-traffic locations to highlight the importance of proper solid waste management,” he said.

He added that user-friendly, informative bins have been placed in key areas to shift the public mindset toward the importance of waste separation.

“This initiative is showing promising results. During inspections, our personnel found that some waste had already been sorted, which makes the cleaning process much easier,” he said.

Meanwhile, SWCorp is also showcasing several sculptures made by locals from recycled materials in the waiting area at the Kuah Jetty Terminal.

“We’ve also displayed sculptures crafted from waste materials at the airport, and aim to expand this initiative further in the future,” he added.