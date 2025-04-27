GEORGE TOWN: Of the 341,708 users affected by the scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) in the five districts in Penang, 162,000 of them have had their supply restored as of 11.30 am today, with 100 per cent restoration in the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) area.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said supply to other areas had been restored up to 88 per cent in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT); 84 per cent in Timur Laut; 38 per cent in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS); and 10 per cent in Barat Daya within the same period.

“This is the maximum level that could be reached for now because the contractor appointed for the Sungai Perai River Crossing Pipeline (SP-RCP) has not completed the work.

“As an emergency response, PBAPP has sent more pipe welders to Sungai Perai to expedite the project,” it posted on Facebook today.

The water supply disruption from April 25-28 involves 341,708 user accounts in five districts in Penang, with PBAPP asking consumers to store enough water to last between 24 and 60 hours.

The disruption is due to the implementation of 23 projects, involving a total cost of RM25 million, aimed at improving water supply services for approximately 465,000 consumers served by the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Penang previously experienced a 96-hour water supply disruption from Jan 10-14 last year, during which many areas were completely without water.