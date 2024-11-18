Syabu worth RM6 million seized in Terengganu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: Police seized 200 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth almost RM6 million in Kampung Guntong Luar here on Saturday, breaking a supply chain believed linked to the Klang Valley.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the drugs were found at 11.45 am in a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) abandoned by the driver, who crashed the car while being tailed by the police.

“Before that, the Setiu police headquarters (IPD) patrol car unit received information about a Toyota Vellfire suspected of ferrying drugs on the federal road from Kelantan towards Kuala Terengganu.

“A patrol car managed to locate the vehicle in Kampung Bintang (here) and followed it for five kilometres before the MPV disappeared from view, lost in heavy traffic,“ he said at the Setiu IPD today.

He said the vehicle was eventually found ditched on a small road in Kampung Guntong, carrying eight white sacks suspected to contain syabu (ice meth).

Mohd Khairi said police are tracking down more than one suspect as the driver was unlikely to have acted alone.

“The vehicle was registered in the name of a Kuala Lumpur-based company but it carried a fake number plate and its chassis number has been tampered with.

“On the day of the incident, police also used a K9 dog detection unit to track down the suspect(s) but failed. Police also took fingerprint samples from the vehicle for investigation,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that the drugs were believed to have been brought in from a neighbouring country for distribution in the Klang Valley.

Mohd Khairi said it was the biggest drug seizure in Terengganu this year.