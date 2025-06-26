Syariah court legitimacy upheld in Maria Chin case, says Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Court’s dismissal of former Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah’s appeal reinforces the Syariah High Court’s authority, aligning with Malaysia’s dual legal framework, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im stated that the judicial review attempt against the Syariah High Court’s contempt proceedings was an overreach, now firmly rejected by the Federal Court. He emphasised that Article 121(1A) of the Federal Constitution safeguards the separation of civil and Syariah court jurisdictions, preventing civil courts from overturning Syariah rulings.

“Syariah courts operate within their legally defined jurisdiction. Civil court interference disrupts constitutional harmony and undermines Malaysia’s unique dual-system stability,” he said.

The minister urged respect for both judicial institutions, framing them as complementary forces upholding justice. He cautioned against politicising the verdict, advocating instead for adherence to legal principles and inter-system harmony.

“As custodian of Islamic affairs, I pledge to preserve Syariah court credibility, ensuring a fair, constitutionally grounded Islamic judiciary,” Mohd Na’im added.

Earlier, a three-judge Federal Court panel unanimously denied Maria Chin’s leave to appeal, citing no novel legal issues. Justices Datuk Nordin Hassan, Datuk Abu Bakar Jais, and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera upheld the lower court’s dismissal of her judicial review bid.