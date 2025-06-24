Syed Saddiq’s appeal verdict set for tomorrow - Court of Appeal decision

KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal will announce its decision tomorrow on Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s appeal against his conviction and sentence for criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of property, and money laundering linked to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds.

A three-judge panel, comprising Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, will deliver the ruling at 9 a.m. The bench previously heard submissions from both sides on April 17, with Syed Saddiq represented by lawyers Datuk Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden and Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, while Deputy Public Prosecutors Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin and Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan argued for the prosecution.

In November 2023, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced the 32-year-old politician to seven years in jail, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine after finding him guilty on four charges. The case centered on the misappropriation of RM1 million in Armada funds, entrusted to former assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, on March 6, 2020.

Syed Saddiq, a former Youth and Sports Minister, was also convicted of misusing RM120,000 from an Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise account at Maybank Islamic Berhad between April 8 and 21, 2018. Additionally, he faced two money laundering charges for transferring RM50,000 each from his Maybank Islamic account to his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account in Johor Bahru in June 2018.

The verdict will determine whether Syed Saddiq’s appeal succeeds or if his conviction and sentence stand.