T’ganu allocates RM4.2 million for storm damage repairs

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu has allocated RM4.2 million to repair 1,177 houses damaged across the state due to storms in September and October.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that up to 75 per cent of the affected homes, most of which sustained damage to their roofs, have been repaired.

“Most damage involved roof sections being torn off, rendering them unusable. Roof repairs can be completed faster than structural damage. Some building structures were also damaged, but these cases are very minimal,“ he said.

Ahmad Samsuri spoke to reporters after attending the King’s Scout Award ceremony for the Terengganu chapter of the Scouts Association of Malaysia at the Grand Hall, Wisma Darul Iman, today.

The Yang Di-Pertuan Mud of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin presented the King’s Scout Award badge and certificate to 179 recipients at the event.

In September and October, almost all districts in the East Coast state experienced a series of storms, including one on Oct 23 when Chukai and an area within a three-kilometre radius around the coastal town were hit by hailstones and strong winds.

The incident, which happened at 4 pm and lasted 10 to 15 minutes, caused extensive damage to 244 houses and seven schools, particularly to the roofs.