KUALA TERENGGANU: Police seized 10 Yamaha RXZ motorcycles during a special operation conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) around here last night.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the seizures were made following inspections of 80 motorcycles in the vicinity of the Drawbridge and Ali Spices Restaurant in the city centre.

He said that the operation was launched in response to public complaints about excessive noise from motorcycles fitted with modified exhausts.

“We received reports that a group of approximately 80 riders of Yamaha RXZ motorcycles with modified exhausts were causing a disturbance around the city.

“This activity clearly disrupted the peace, especially for members of the public waiting to break their fast in public areas,“ he said when met during the Ops Selamat 24 Aidilfitri road safety operation at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza (Gemuruh Toll) today.