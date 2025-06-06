KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 746 summonses for various offences over the first two days of the Special Hari Raya Aidiladha Operation (Ops HRAA) 2025, which runs from June 4 to 10.

Its director, Zamri Samion, said the summonses were issued following inspections of 6,006 vehicles, including lorries, buses, motorcycles, cars and other private vehicles.

He said the most common offences involved motorcyclists not wearing helmets and failing to stop at red lights.

“Other offences included registration numbers not complying with specifications, tyre issues and illegal vehicle modifications.

“In the first two days of operation, we also seized 25 vehicles, including a lorry with serious technical issues involving its tyres, lack of insurance and expired road tax,” he said during Ops HRAA 2025 at the Sultan Mahmud Bridge here last night.

Zamri said 110 JPJ enforcement personnel in Terengganu were involved in Ops HRAA this time, with a focus on seven major offences that contribute to accidents.

These offences are speeding, running red lights, overtaking on double lines, driving on the emergency lane, reckless overtaking or blocking others from overtaking, queue-jumping, and using mobile phones while driving.

“We are also targeting a 25 per cent reduction in accident rates and a 10 per cent drop in fatalities during this operation,” he added.

In KOTA BHARU, JPJ senior director of enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said more than 2,000 enforcement officers have been deployed nationwide for the operation, which focuses on motorcyclists.

“This year’s enforcement focus is through the Special Motorcycle Operation, targeting motorcyclists who fail to comply with regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“In the past two years, a total of 1,132,140 offence notices were issued to motorcyclists, with 848,885 notices in 2024 and 283,255 recorded as of May 2025,” he told reporters during Ops HRAA yesterday.

He said the three main offences identified were no driving licence (301,774 cases), expired motor vehicle licence (251,886 cases) and no vehicle insurance (233,819 cases).

He also said JPJ is offering a special flat rate compound of RM150 for three types of summonses to encourage the public to settle outstanding fines. The offer ends on June 30.

“The summonses covered are AwAS Summonses (Summons 53A) issued from October 2018 onwards, Notice 114 (Interview Summons) issued in 2024 and earlier, and Notice 115 / JPJ (P23) – Request for Driver Details – issued in 2024 and earlier.