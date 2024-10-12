KUALA LUMPUR: The classification of people in the country, particularly the T15 (high-income group), for the RON95 petrol subsidy rationalisation will be announced by mid-2025, according to Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the announcement will give room for appeal to those who have yet to register for the Central Database Hub (PADU) and those who have registered but were found ineligible for the subsidy.

“There will be an appeal mechanism, so this must be done prior to the implementation at petrol stations. Hence the first half of 2025 is for completing that (determination of classification) first,“ he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was answering a question from Datuk Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) on the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy implementation and the approach for those affected to receive the appropriate assistance.

Rafizi said the targeted RON95 subsidy will be based on net disposable income, whereby 85 per cent of Malaysians are expected to be eligible to receive the subsidy.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the targeted subsidy plan for RON95 petrol can result in annual savings of RM8 billion, as wealthy individuals, foreign nationals and businesses, constituting 15 per cent of consumers, disproportionately benefit from 40 per cent of the RON95 subsidy.