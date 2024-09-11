Taarana School launches Cafe Programme to provide job training for students

KUALA LUMPUR: Taarana School, a centre for children with learning disabilities, has introduced the ‘Taarana Cafe’ programme, aimed at transforming students’ lives by providing basic employment training.

Principal Dr S. Sunitha said the programme offers hands-on experience in roles such as cashier, waiter, and preparing drinks and sandwiches, equipping students with essential skills for future employment.

Launched on Sept 27, the initiative reflects the school’s commitment to creating brighter opportunities for both students and the wider community.

“We started this project because we have students aged 14 to 16, and since we can only support them until they turn 18, we asked ourselves, what happens after that?

“Through this initiative, we aim to give them practical training that will help them secure employment. There are several cafes in the Klang Valley run by people with disabilities, and we hope our students can follow a similar path,“ she told reporters at the school’s Annual Day today.

In addition to the café programme, Sunitha highlighted the success of the school’s previous ‘Zero Waste’ project, which focused on conservation and recycling.

“This project showed that students not only became accustomed to the routine but also became highly productive. Besides promoting environmental awareness, it also provided exposure to practical processes that could lead to job opportunities,“ she added.

Founded in May 2011 by the RYTHM Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the QI Group of Companies, Taarana strives to unlock every child’s potential and help them become active, contributing members of society.

The school promotes an inclusive educational environment that ensures equal access to quality education for children of all abilities.