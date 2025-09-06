PUTRAJAYA: A total of 405 media practitioners nationwide have benefited from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative since its launch in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) in 2023.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said more media practitioners are being targeted for assistance in conjunction with the highlight of the HAWANA 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) on Saturday (June 14).

“We will assist not only more people but also those who had previously received the contribution.

“If there is anyone we need to reach out to and provide additional assistance, I will ask that this matter be looked into,” he said.

He told reporters this after presenting the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contribution to News Straits Times (NST) photo editor Ikhwan Munir, 50, who is undergoing treatment for colorectal cancer at Putrajaya Hospital, here today.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Media Prima Group managing editor Jasbant Singh.

The fund is an initiative by the Communications Ministry and implemented by Bernama.

Fahmi said that, as such, Bernama would continue to monitor the needs of Ikhwan, who has two children aged seven and 23.

“Ikhwan has been battling health issues over the past few weeks, so his wife can’t work. Insya-Allah, Bernama will continue to monitor (his situation) to see if we need to provide any more assistance to him after this,” he said.

In another development, Fahmi said he also used the opportunity to get feedback from the Putrajaya Hospital authorities regarding telecommunication coverage and Internet access at the health facility.

“They are satisfied, though they did say there is a small problem with one of the telecommunication service providers (telcos) over at the new wing. So, I have asked this telco to come and help optimise their services,” he said.