PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all quarters, including civil servants, to tackle every issue in the country effectively to prevent it from being exploited by irresponsible parties.

He said that ongoing issues must be appropriately handled while stressing that matters highlighted on social media should not be sensationalised for personal gain.

“We are sometimes dragged into issues, especially on social media or the media, because they thrive on sensationalism. As a result, small matters that could be handled well are blown out of proportion.

“It’s as if war is about to break out — the temple issue...the balloon (seller) issue, when, in fact, these can be handled well. That’s why I would like to suggest that we should not give room for exploitation,“ he said at today’s Prime Minister’s Department staff meeting for April.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were also present.

Anwar emphasised that some individuals still tend to exploit certain issues without considering the public interest, preferring to politicise them.

“Some people are foolish; they don’t think about the public interest; everything must be politicised, and everything must be dealt with through punishment,“ he said.

Citing the recent relocation of the Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in the capital, Anwar said the MADANI government had resolved the matter peacefully and with respect for other communities.

“Our country is diverse – with various races and religions, yet Islam is the religion of the Federation, and the strength of Islam is undisputed... our decisions must be based on clear principles,“ he said.

The issue of the temple site near Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, was resolved when the temple management agreed to relocate the house of worship to a new spot.

Anwar also reminded all ministries and government departments to be wary of issues related to integrity, corruption, and abuse of power.

“Don’t take it lightly or dismiss it, as there are still instances of negligence, leaks, and reports related to corruption. Therefore, leadership in departments and ministries must remain vigilant, as we intend to save the people and elevate the country’s status,“ he said.

He also assured that the MADANI government would continue to be committed to carrying out its responsibility to lead the country effectively and ensure that Malaysia becomes a great and excellent country.

“We will do our best and will not betray this trust. After going through the ups and downs of life, with its challenges and hardships, I am determined to restore the dignity of this country as a great and excellent nation,“ he added.

Also present at the event were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and the Public Service director-general, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, were also present.