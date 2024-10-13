Tahfiz case: Police nab three including two minors

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three individuals, including two minors, at their respective residences around Kuala Lumpur on Friday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of four students from a tahfiz centre in Datuk Keramat.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that only the first suspect, a 20-year-old, was brought to court and remanded for one day.

“The second and third suspects, aged 15 and 13 respectively, were not remanded due to their minor status. All suspects were released on police bail at 7 pm yesterday after their statements were recorded.

“Investigations ongoing, including obtaining evidence from medical professionals,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that four students of a tahfiz centre in Datuk Keramat, who were found safe in Bangi on Friday, after being reported missing since Tuesday, were discovered to have injuries suspected as a result of physical and sexual abuse.

Rusdi explained that this information emerged following an examination conducted at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, with the consent of the students’ families.

Based on initial accounts, the male students, aged 13 to 14, claimed they had run away due to the intolerable conditions at the tahfiz centre.