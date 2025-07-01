IPOH: A provision shop in Halaman Pasar, near Taiping, faced enforcement action yesterday after refusing to sell subsidised packet cooking oil at the government-set price of RM2.50.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perak branch director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the operation was conducted at 1 pm following public complaints that the store was hoarding the controlled item and selling it at RM2.80 per packet.

“Our undercover officers carried out a test purchase during Ops Samar but were told the oil was out of stock. Further checks revealed 303 kilogrammes of packet cooking oil, worth RM757.50, hidden in the storeroom and at the payment counter,” Kamalludin said in a statement today.

The store owner was found to have falsely denied having the subsidised item. A stock declaration order under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 was issued, and the goods were seized for further investigation.

Kamalludin warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in misusing or hoarding controlled items.

He added that KPDN would continue enforcement efforts to prevent such activities and combat other business manipulations, including online fraud and monopolistic practices.