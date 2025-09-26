Taman Desa Belantik NADI centre helps residents check BUDI95 eligibility

JOHOR BAHRU: The Taman Desa Belantik National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) remains a vital reference point for the local community by providing digital, educational, and social facilities.

Manager Mohd Ewan Mohamad Noh stated that the centre offers internet access and actively runs workshops, courses, health screenings, and digital literacy programmes to help residents understand government policies.

“We regularly run various programmes for the local community and NADI members,” he said when met by Bernama.

Assistant manager Hijarliza Ithnin noted that students and nearby residents frequently use the centre as a learning space and a hub for daily activities.

Retiree Masita Othman, 56, from Taman Sri Stulang, explained that the centre has simplified her access to digital services, including checking her BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) programme eligibility.

“It’s very easy to check BUDI95 eligibility here, and the staff members are really IT-savvy,” she said.

Housewife Ida Noor Ashura, 44, expressed her joy at being eligible for BUDI95 after checking at the centre, which she said makes daily tasks much easier.

BUDI95 eligibility checks can be made starting today via the official portal at www.budi95.gov.my.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebrau Bakar Batu student Muhammad Aidi Rayyan Abdullah, 12, said he relies on the centre’s facilities to complete his homework and learn new things online.

His classmate, Muhammad Fikri Adam Mohamad Faizal, 12, added that the welcoming setting helps students focus on their studies while enjoying time with friends.

“I enjoy coming here with my friends,” Muhammad Fikri Adam said.

The NADI Centre is a government initiative aimed at enhancing digital literacy and empowering local residents to keep pace with the country’s digitalisation. – Bernama