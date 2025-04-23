KUALA LUMPUR: The embankment of a retention pond in Taman Sri Alam, Saujana Utama, gave way again early this morning following heavy rainfall in the area.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the department received an emergency call at 7.52 am.

Five personnel and a fire engine were dispatched to the scene.

“The collapse caused water from the pond to overflow, flooding the area up to one foot deep and affecting 35 homes, he said in a statement today.

He added that water levels have since begun to recede, and no evacuations were necessary.

On Dec 29 last year, the same embankment collapsed, affecting around 200 homes in the surrounding area.