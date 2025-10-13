Tamil media practitioners should continue to be empowered, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Tamil media practitioners should continue to be given opportunities, support and proper training to enable them to produce quality work and contribute to society and the nation.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said practitioners can participate in various courses and training sessions, including those organised by the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR).

“I’m confident that Tamil media can continue to play a vital role as a cultural bridge and the main voice of the Indian community,” she said at the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund contribution ceremony for Deepavali at Wisma Bernama.

Teo also expressed appreciation to media practitioners who work tirelessly behind the scenes in delivering news and information.

She said the government has implemented several measures to uphold the professionalism of media practitioners in line with Malaysia MADANI values.

These include extending social protection coverage for part-time media practitioners through contributions to the Employees Provident Fund and the Social Security Organisation.

Professional development and training opportunities are also being provided by Bernama and IPPTAR.

The establishment of the Malaysian Media Council Act on June 14 serves as a self-regulatory body for the media industry. – Bernama