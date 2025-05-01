Tampin cops foil drug sale, seize syabu worth over RM6,000

TAMPIN: A 23-year-old man was arrested by police for alleged possession of 55 grammes of syabu at the Felda Jelai 1 palm oil plantation in Gemas, near here shortly after midnight today.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said narcotics officers detained the suspect, who is believed to have been waiting for a buyer. The seized drugs were estimated to be worth RM6,050.

“Initial investigations revealed that the drugs were intended for sale around Gemas and Gemencheh.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs, and he has no prior records,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days from today, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.