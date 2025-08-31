Tang Jie-Ee Wei win world badminton title as National Day gift - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have claimed the country’s first ever badminton world championship title in their category.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh described their historic victory as the most meaningful Merdeka gift for the nation.

“Our Road To Gold athletes, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, are now mixed doubles world champions,“ she said in a post on her official X account.

“This Merdeka gold medal is not only special but will be etched forever as one of the country’s greatest sporting achievements.”

The Malaysian pair stunned China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin with a 21-15, 21-14 victory in the 40-minute final at Adidas Arena in Paris.

Their glorious success marks a new chapter in Malaysian badminton history as the first pair to win the mixed doubles world championship title. – Bernama