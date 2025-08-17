Tanjung Manis Fishing Safari added to Sarawak tourism calendar from 2026

MUKAH: The Tanjung Manis Fishing Safari will be officially included in Sarawak’s tourism calendar starting next year.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this move aims to position the event as a major attraction for international anglers.

He highlighted the event’s role in strengthening Tanjung Manis’ contribution to the state’s second wave of economic development.

“Recognition at the state level will enable more structured planning and at the same time allow international participants to prepare earlier,” he said.

Abang Johari spoke at the closing ceremony of the Tanjung Manis Fishing Safari at the Tanjung Manis Express Terminal.

He noted that fishing, golf, and marathons could elevate Tanjung Manis’ global profile.

The state government has invested RM70 million in artificial reefs from Telok Melano to Lawas.

These reefs aim to boost fish breeding and protect local waters from foreign trawlers.

Abang Johari stressed the need for stricter enforcement and Sarawak Coast Guard support to safeguard marine resources.

Tanjung Manis will be a key focus in Sarawak’s second-wave development, integrating food security, tourism, and carbon economy initiatives.

Plans include expanding the local airport to accommodate larger aircraft.

Belawai will be developed as a coastal tourism hub with hotels, homestays, and a golf course.

Ecotourism will also be strengthened to attract more visitors.

From next year, AirBorneo will operate flights bringing tourists from Korea and Japan.

This is expected to boost the local economy through food, cultural, and nature-based tourism.

A total of 146 anglers participated in the safari, competing in deep-sea and coastal fishing categories. - Bernama