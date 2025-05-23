JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on youths to fully seize the opportunities arising from the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry in the country, which is now attracting the attention of major global corporations.

He said Malaysia has emerged as a key semiconductor hub in the region, not only in the lower segments of the supply chain but also as a preferred destination for top-tier foreign investors.

“As I mentioned earlier, Malaysia is now a semiconductor hub in this region, not just at the back-end or lower-end stages. Major companies such as Infineon in Kedah, NVIDIA in Johor, and just yesterday, MaiStorage in Cyberjaya have chosen to operate here.

“Just imagine, three global semiconductor giants are already established in Malaysia. Our young people must take full advantage of this momentum to benefit from these developments and help elevate Malaysia as a leading nation in the region,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Johor 2025 MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) launch at Toppen Shopping Centre here today, which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who is the lead minister for the programme, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In line with this, Anwar stressed that the nation’s youths, particularly those involved in engineering, information technology, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), must capitalise on the positive momentum in the semiconductor industry.

He revealed that Malaysia is among only five countries capable of producing chips developed by MaiStorage, a significant achievement shared with advanced economies such as the United States, China and Taiwan.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of our young talent. Students pursuing engineering and TVET must continue working hard to enhance the nation’s capabilities,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated the importance of maintaining national stability and unity, noting that the progress achieved could be undermined if racial, religious or self-serving political divisions are allowed to fester.

“We must eliminate elements that weaken the nation. Only then can we realise the true meaning of independence for our people and our country, when we are able to manage our own interests independently,” he added.

The MADANI Rakyat 2025 Johor programme, themed “Belia MADANI, Yakin Boleh!” (MADANI Youth, Yes We Can!), features a wide array of activities, including exhibition booths, interactive sessions with government agencies, TVET showcases, a career carnival and MADANI sales.

Johor is the second stop of the PMR 2025 national roadshow following Sabah (held from May 9 to 11), with upcoming locations including Lumut (Perak), Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Kota Lama (Kelantan), Nilai (Negeri Sembilan), Baling (Kedah), Jasin (Melaka) and Bintulu (Sarawak).

The Johor leg of PMR 2025 is also held in conjunction with the National Youth Day state-level celebrations, serving as a dual-purpose platform that unites youth voices and potential with the direct delivery of government services to the people.