PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is targeting the country’s orchid export value to be increased up to RM4 billion in the next five years compared to RM9.3 million recorded in 2022.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the target is achievable, among other things, through the export of orchids to Middle East countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is a new market that can generate high revenue.

“It (orchid export) is an exploration of a new market and one of the new incomes that can be pursued by those involved in the orchid industry,” he said after the flag-off ceremony of a new orchid creation called ‘Miracle Mokara’ to UAE’s Radisson BLU Dubai Deira Creek Hotel here today.

In a separate statement, Mohamad Sabu said KPKM pays special attention to high-value commodities such as orchids to increase the country’s agricultural exports.

“The export value of the country’s floriculture industry, which currently reaches around RM300 million per year, is expected to increase with the opening of new markets in Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, thus strengthening the sector’s contribution to the country’s agricultural export value,” he said.

KPKM, through the Agriculture Department, has developed an orchid export farm known as the Dubai Orchid Export Farm since 2021.

With the collaboration of industry partners such as Orchidmas, the Mokara orchid value-added product known as ‘Miracle Mokara’ (Golden Gift-box Mokara) has been developed for the premium market such as luxury hotel chains in Dubai, according to the statement.

