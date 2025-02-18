Tawau Airport Immigration officer faces 17 bribery charges

TAWAU: An Immigration officer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 17 counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM14,250, allegedly to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals at Tawau Airport two years ago.

Kartika Dewiana Bacho, 37, who was attached to the airport’s immigration counter, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read before Judge Jason Juga.

She was accused of receiving the money from a man, Eryano Jabar, knowing that the individual was managing the movement of foreign nationals to Kuala Lumpur through the Tawau Airport immigration inspection.

She allegedly committed the offences at various Maybank branches in Tawau between January and March 2023, and faces charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine or both if convicted.

The court fixed March 11 for case management and set bail at RM10,000 with one local surety, in addition to having her passport impounded.

She was also prohibited from having any contact with prosecution witnesses and ordered to report to the MACC office every two months.