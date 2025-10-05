BUKIT MERTAJAM: Tuberculosis, or TB, remains among the top five most reported infectious diseases in Penang, with heavy smokers and the elderly, particularly men, identified as high-risk groups.

State Health deputy director (Public Health Division) Dr Rozaini Mat Shah said they are more susceptible to the infection due to a weakened immune system and the harmful effects of smoking on the respiratory system.

“Based on last year’s observations, most TB cases involved senior citizens (aged 60 and above), primarily men, particularly Malay men.

“Through the data obtained, we identified several high-risk groups, and public health efforts and interventions will be more focused on these groups,” she told reporters after officiating the state-level World TB Day celebration and the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) Roadshow for Seberang Perai Tengah 2025, here today.

Dr Rozaini said that according to last year’s statistics, 1,273 new and recurring TB cases were reported in Penang, compared to 1,303 cases in 2023, with 125 deaths recorded, down from 156 the previous year.

She said despite a 2.3 per cent decrease, TB remains the state’s top five infectious diseases, which include dengue fever, food poisoning, and hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

According to her, the Penang State Health Department will consistently intensify TB-related health education programmes.

Dr Rozaini urged the public to lead a healthy lifestyle as a preventive measure against diseases.

She said World Tuberculosis Day, observed on March 24, aims to raise public awareness about tuberculosis and its prevention.