KUALA LUMPUR: The 21st Special Forces Group (GGK) will conduct a joint military exercise with the Johor Military Force (JMF) from May 1 to 13 in several areas in Johor.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Army (TDM), the Thunderstorm Exercise Series 1/2025 would take place around Pengerang, Tanjung Pengelih, Teluk Ramunia and Desaru.

“The exercise will involve various military assets, tactical vehicle movements, helicopter flights and explosive elements.

“Local residents and road users are advised not to panic and to comply with all safety instructions during the exercise,” the statement read.

TDM said roadblocks and traffic control measures would be implemented in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at several locations, including around Teluk Ramunia, from May 1 to 9.

Roadblocks will also be set up around the Sungai Johor Bridge and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal on May 10, followed by a temporary road closure on Highway E22 from 1 am to 3 am on May 11.

“This exercise is part of TDM’s efforts to ensure readiness in facing any possible terrorist threats to national sovereignty.

“Members of the public are urged not to spread any unverified information regarding this exercise,” said TDM.