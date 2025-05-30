MELAKA: A female teacher and a male wiring technician were each fined the maximum amount of RM5,000 by the Melaka Syariah High Court today for attempting to commit adultery.

Syariah Judge Mohd Yunus Mohamad Zin imposed the sentence after both accused, aged 31, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The pair, who were unrepresented, were also ordered to serve six months’ imprisonment in default of payment.

Based on the charge, they were found attempting to have illicit sexual relations with someone who is not their lawful spouse under Islamic law, at a house in Sungai Petai, Alor Gajah, around 9 pm on Feb 28.

They were charged under Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Melaka) 1991, which carries a penalty of up to RM5,000 fine, a maximum of 36 months imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Melaka Syariah Prosecution Department chief prosecutor Atras Mohamad Zin, assisted by Syarie prosecutor Radzwan Abdullah, urged the court to impose the maximum penalty as a deterrent, not only for the two accused but also for the wider Muslim community.

In mitigation, the visibly emotional teacher pleaded for a lighter sentence due to financial constraints, saying she is responsible for her four-year-old son and ailing parents.

The other accused similarly appealed for leniency, citing difficulties in securing employment and a loss of income following the affair going viral on social media.

“I am willing to take responsibility for her (the woman), and I have also performed solat taubat (repentance prayer),” he said.

Previously, the case gained widespread attention on social media when the female teacher publicly apologised amid allegations of an affair with a married man, known online as “abang wiring”.

The matter drew strong public criticism after screenshots of lewd and inappropriate conversations between the pair went viral on WhatsApp.