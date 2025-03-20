Teacher arrested for allegedly abusing female pupil

MELAKA: A teacher has been arrested by police on suspicion of hitting a female pupil with a book and pulling her hair near her ear while in class, causing the child to suffer trauma.

According to a source, the 10-year-old pupil from a school in Alor Gajah was afraid to attend school on March 14 due to the actions of the 44-year-old male English language teacher.

“The victim’s 34-year-old mother lodged a police report on Tuesday (March 18) after her child was referred to the Psychiatric Department at Melaka Hospital.

“The victim was referred to Melaka Hospital for further treatment as her emotions became increasingly unstable. A medical officer’s report concluded ‘alleged physical abuse by a known person’,“ the source said.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Muktar confirmed receiving the report, adding that the teacher was arrested at 4 pm yesterday at the state police headquarters when he turned up to give a statement.

“A remand application will be made today, and the case is being investigated under Section 3(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,“ he said.