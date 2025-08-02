PETALING JAYA: A male teacher confessed to injuring four students by throwing a chair, pulling hair and stuffing a wad of paper into their mouth in Muar, Johor.

Mohd Shapril Ahmad, 39, pleaded guilty to four charges in the Muar Magistrate’s Court today and was fined RM4,900, Harian Metro reported.

ALSO READ: Teacher charged with committing physical sexual assault on students

Magistrate Suzana Mokhtar told him: “This is not the way to discipline students. You should be a role model for them, but not in this manner.”

Additionally, the court ordered that he be jailed for 13 months if he fails to pay the fine.

For the first three charges, the father of four was accused of intentionally injuring three 14-year-old students by slapping their faces and throwing a chair at them.

All three incidents occurred in a classroom at a secondary school in the district at 8.30am on November 13 last year.

For these charges, he was prosecuted under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

For the fourth charge, he was accused of committing criminal force against a 14-year-old student by hitting the back of the student’s head, pulling their hair, and stuffing a wad of paper into their mouth.

This incident happened in a different classroom at 8.30am on November 6 last year. He was charged under Section 352 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of three months, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.

According to case facts, on the day of the incident, the parents of the four students received a call from the principal informing them that their children had been assaulted by the teacher.

Police investigations revealed that the incidents occurred while the teacher was conducting a lesson.

After being informed, the victims’ parents filed a police report at the Muar District Police Headquarters (IPD), fearing for their children’s safety.

Following the report, the teacher was arrested at 3pm on November 14 last year to assist in the investigation.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Amieerah Alludeen, while the accused was represented by Nurain Sakina Zakri from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).