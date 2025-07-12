Teacher killed in Myvi-lorry crash in Maran, Pahang

PETALING JAYA: A teacher was killed after the Perodua Myvi she was driving collided with a lorry on Jalan Besar Jengka 20 in Maran, Pahang, earlier today.

Maran district police chief, Superintendent Wong Kim Wai, said the incident occurred at around 9.30am when the 28-year-old victim, Nurfarah Izyan Ismail, was on her way home to Sungai Gau, Temerloh, from Sekolah Menengah Agama Al-Basriah in Jerantut, Kosmo reported.

Her vehicle is believed to have lost control and veered into the opposite lane before crashing into an Isuzu lorry carrying a drilling machine.

“As a result of the crash, the victim sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Wong said.

He added that the lorry driver and two front-seat passengers suffered injuries, while the rear passenger escaped unharmed.

Nurfarah’s body was sent to Hospital Jengka for a post-mortem, while the injured individuals received treatment at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and investigations are ongoing.

Preliminary findings revealed that the accident occurred at a slight bend. Weather conditions were reportedly clear, but the road surface was wet from earlier rain.